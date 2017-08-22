John Farrell Praises Joe Kelly’s Consistent Delivery In Outing Vs. Indians

The Boston Red Sox’s bullpen had a rough night Monday when they melted down during a 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

But it wasn’t all bad news for Boston’s bullpen, as right-hander Joe Kelly showed signs of returning to the dominant form he showed before the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

Red Sox manager John Farrell was pleased with Kelly’s consistent delivery and command of his fastball.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images