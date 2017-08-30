John Farrell Says There’s A ‘Real Possibility’ Dustin Pedroia Returns This Weekend

The Boston Red Sox have missed the heart and soul of their ball club for more than a month, but that could be changing this weekend.

Prior to Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Red Sox manager John Farrell provided a promising update on Dustin Pedroia’s knee injury. According to Farrell, there’s a “real possibility” the veteran second baseman is activated from the disabled list this weekend for Boston’s series in New York against the Yankees.

To hear more about Pedroia’s rehab, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images