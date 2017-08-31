Jordan Spieth Has Great Example Of How Important Diet Is To Tom Brady

The power of Under Armour is strong. Unless you ask Kevin Durant, of course.

Jordan Spieth and Tom Brady have cultivated quite the friendship over the years, so with the PGA Tour in Massachusetts this weekend for the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston, the golf star was asked about their relationship.

And he offered a pretty interesting look at just how serious the New England Patriots quarterback is about his famous diet.

“He really has it down to a science,” Spieth said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “It is something he is extremely passionate about. … He’s extremely passionate about this. He had all of this stuff at Augusta for a fun round when all of us were having some wine, steak, potatoes and he shipped all of his stuff in there to have his snacks, protein powder and all this stuff.”

While it doesn’t appear Spieth is following the Brady diet, he did try out some of TB12’s sleepwear during the 2017 British Open, which he won.

“It’s cool. During the Open Championship we were texting quite a bit and there was some social media posts,” he said. “I was wearing some of his sleepwear and he was posting he had matching pajamas on. It seemed to have worked that week for me and has worked pretty well for him. … He’s a tremendous guy to have in your corner. When he is rooting for you, I keep using the word energy, but you really do feel like you have something else when you have guys like him on your side.”

Spieth also talked about his relationship with Brady at last year’s PGA Tour tournament in Norton, Mass., which was called the Deutsche Bank Championship. At that time, the Ryder Cup was on everyone’s mind, and Team USA was invited to Gillette Stadium that week.

