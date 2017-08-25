Julian Edelman Leaves Patriots-Lions Preseason Game With Knee Injury

New England Patriots fans collectively held their breath Friday night as wide receiver Julian Edelman limped off the field. Don’t exhale yet.

Edelman suffered a non-contact right knee injury while cutting on an 18-yard reception.

Non-contact knee injuries are bad news. Hoping Edelman's OK, but this doesn't look good. pic.twitter.com/w5qUXzxW5m — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) August 25, 2017

Edelman departed the field and headed to an injury tent on the sideline. He later was carted from the sideline to the locker room.

Edelman caught three passes on three targets for 52 yards before the injury.

The severity of Edelman’s injury might not be known until after the game when the Patriots can perform an MRI on his knee.

UPDATE (7:23 p.m. ET): The Patriots announced Edelman is questionable to return with a knee injury.

UPDATE (7:51 p.m. ET): Former Los Angeles Chargers team doctor watched Edelman’s injury and said it’s “consistent with” an ACL tear.

By video, #Edelman injury consistent with dreaded ACL tear.

Really hope to be wrong here, #DontShootTheMessenger https://t.co/R5nboH8jKS — David J. Chao, MD (@ProFootballDoc) August 25, 2017

