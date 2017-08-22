Ken Block Leaves City, Tears Up Sand Dunes In Latest Gymkhana Video

Ken Block currently is in the middle of his second season as a full-time Ford factory driver in the FIA World Rallycross Championship, but the “Head Hoonigan In Charge” apparently still has plenty of time for fun and games.

Block recently teamed up with Pennzoil to produce yet another Gymkhana-style video which, unlike previous ones, gets back to his stage rally roots.

For the latest video, titled “Terrakhana: The Ultimate Dirt Playground,” the 49-year-old Hoonigan Racing Division owner-driver opted not to use trains or supercars as obstacles. Instead, Block took to Swing Arm City in Wayne County, Utah to do a bit of off-roading in his Ford Fiesta RX43.

To the casual fan who began following Block’s videos after witnessing him do donuts around Travis Pastrana while he did a wheelie on his dirt bike, or drift his 1,400-horsepower Hoonicorn V2 up Pikes Peak, “Terrakhana” admittedly might seem subdued. That’s because those videos used flashy stunts, and carefully placed cameras to appeal to a wide audience.

This time, though, the magic is in the driving.

Although the barren nature of the sand dunes meant there were less shots of Block driving past strategically placed cameras, the video still featured exciting stunts. When he drove up a near-vertical dune, for example, his Fiesta appeared to defy gravity in a way only Hot Wheels can.

“Terrakhana” seemingly shows that you could pick almost any location at random and Block still would be able to turn it into a rally training ground.

Thumbnail photo via Pennzoil