Kevin Durant Rips Nike’s Rival: ‘No One Wants To Play In Under Armours’

Kevin Durant is a Nike guy, through and through.

The Golden State Warriors forward has been one of Nike’s marquee athletes since he entered the NBA in 2007, and while some might think that Under Armour has closed the gap with “The Swoosh,” Durant isn’t buying that.

The 2017 NBA Finals MVP went on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” and dished on role shoe companies play in the recruiting process, and also took a jab at teammate Stephen Curry’s sponsor while discussing why Nike reigns supreme.

“For me, I didn’t want to go to Maryland. I didn’t want to stay home. I wanted to see what was outside that area. I don’t think a lot of kids, to be honest, they don’t choose Maryland unless they play in an Under Armour system coming up,” Durant said. “Shoe companies have a real, real big influence on where these kids go. So, nobody wants to play in Under Armours, I’m sorry. Like, the top kids because they all play Nike.”

Durant has a point, as Nike has and likely always will be the top sneaker on market, and the brand that continues to revolutionize sports footwear.

Curry, for example, is a two-time NBA MVP, but his signature shoes have been ruthlessly mocked until recently. While Durant just released the KDX and has so much leeway that he can troll his haters with his designs.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images