Kevin Love Gave J.R. Smith Crap For Being ‘Drunk As Hell’ At Mayweather-McGregor

J.R. Smith might’ve had a few too many at Saturday’s boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard, like so many high-profile athletes, traveled to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch the superfight, which Mayweather wound up winning via TKO in Round 10. While there, Smith — who was with his wife, Jewel — shared a curious Instagram photo that caught the attention of one of his Cavs teammates.

Here’s the ringside picture:

@jewey A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Now, if you’ve ever seen Smith on the basketball court, you know he typically displays much more energy than we see here. So what gives?

Well, Cavs forward Kevin Love thinks he knows the reason.

Photo via Instagram/teamswish

While it’s entirely possible that Smith actually was “drunk as hell (boiii), we have another theory.

As many people unfortunately noticed, Saturday’s megafight was delayed due to pay-per-view issues. So, we’re going to give Smith a break, and assume he was just really, really tired.

