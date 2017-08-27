Kony Ealy Claimed By Jets One Day After Being Released From Patriots

The Kony Ealy experiment in New England did not work out, but the 25-year-old defensive end won’t have to travel far to his new home.

Just one day after being released by the Patriots, Ealy reportedly was claimed by New England’s fiercest division rival, the New York Jets.

NY Jets claimed former Patriots' DE Kony Ealy on waivers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2017

The Patriots traded for Ealy back in March, moving down eight spots in the 2017 NFL Draft to acquire him from the Carolina Panthers. But after a mediocre start to training camp, the Pats reportedly shopped Ealy around the league. After lackluster performances in each of New England’s three preseason games, the club finally parted ways with Ealy on Saturday, citing a lack of fit.

The Jets are poised to have a brutal 2017 campaign, as the roster simply lacks talent, especially on offense. However, New York boasts a skilled, young defensive line, which includes the likes of Sheldon Richardson, Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams. If Ealy can find his way with the Jets, he’ll add to an already impressive pass rush.

The Patriots, as always, will meet the Jets twice this season, with the first matchup coming in Week 6 on Oct. 15 at MetLife Stadium. We have a feeling Ealy will have a little extra juice for both games against Tom Brady and Co.

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN.com