Kyrie Irving Thanks Cleveland With Farewell Instagram Post, Personal Video

Kyrie Irving reportedly is ecstatic about joining the Boston Celtics. But that doesn’t mean leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers is easy for him.

After a nearly week-long staredown, the trade sending Irving to the Celtics and Isaiah Thomas to the Cavs finally became official Wednesday night. And on Thursday, the newest Celtic took to social media to thank the only team, city and fans he’s known as a professional.

Here’s Irving’s letter to Cleveland:

And here’s a video message from “Uncle Drew:”

Kyrie Irving thanks Cleveland! Part 1 pic.twitter.com/E89xxz8E2Y — Cavs Sports Talk (@CavsSportsTalk) August 31, 2017

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/FMDK2v02qy — Cavs Sports Talk (@CavsSportsTalk) August 31, 2017

Honestly, it’s still hard getting used to Irving’s beardless look.

Irving is the first player involved in the deal to provide any sort of statement, Thomas’ injury update notwithstanding. And speaking of Thomas, given his reported reaction to the deal, and the inexplicable burning of his jerseys by Green Teamers, it might be a while before he addresses the Celtics, or the city of Boston.

