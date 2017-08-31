Kyrie Irving Thanks Cleveland With Farewell Instagram Post, Personal Video

Kyrie Irving reportedly is ecstatic about joining the Boston Celtics. But that doesn’t mean leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers is easy for him.
After a nearly week-long staredown, the trade sending Irving to the Celtics and Isaiah Thomas to the Cavs finally became official Wednesday night. And on Thursday, the newest Celtic took to social media to thank the only team, city and fans he’s known as a professional.
Here’s Irving’s letter to Cleveland:
"My special thank you to Cleveland" *Link in Bio. My love extends way beyond the court I have for Cleveland and it will always be a place thats special because of the great people and experiences. The Ups and downs, we stand and fight no matter what the circumstances are, and that's what being in Cleveland embodies, it is all Love and a whole lotta pride. To the incredible individuals I've met who support the Cleveland organization and help allow us as Players to feel a special bond to the State/City and shared countless moments with, keep being YOU and know that my appreciation is eternal. Thank you From my whole being for being there as I was a 19 year old kid coming into the league, to now where I start another step in the journey as a 25 year old Evolving man. It will Always be Love and respect Cleveland. "The journey is always the Reward" #KyrieWick
And here’s a video message from “Uncle Drew:”
Honestly, it’s still hard getting used to Irving’s beardless look.
Irving is the first player involved in the deal to provide any sort of statement, Thomas’ injury update notwithstanding. And speaking of Thomas, given his reported reaction to the deal, and the inexplicable burning of his jerseys by Green Teamers, it might be a while before he addresses the Celtics, or the city of Boston.
