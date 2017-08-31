LaMelo Ball Reveals ‘MB1’ Sneaker, Is First High-School Player With Shoe Deal

LaMelo Ball will break ground, and perhaps rules, this coming school year.

The 16-year-old high-school basketball phenom and youngest of the three Ball brothers revealed his first signature sneaker Thursday. Sneaker manufacturer Big Baller Brand and Slam Magazine jointly announced the LaMelo Ball 1 or “MB1” on Twitter.

Today, LaMelo Ball becomes the 1st high school player ever to have his own signature shoe. The "Melo Ball 1" pic.twitter.com/3EpJuBA1EF — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) August 31, 2017

The Melo Ball 1, by Big Baller Brand: https://t.co/36cm4RSv2R pic.twitter.com/4GqLqMbSKU — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) August 31, 2017

Here’s a closer look at the pricey MB1 sneaker.

Price for LaMelo Ball's shoe, The Melo Ball 1, is $395, $100 less than Lonzo's shoe. pic.twitter.com/cJFI3C76TQ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 31, 2017

In 2017 style, the Melo Ball 1 release included a hype video, for which LaMelo Ball’s older brother and Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard, Lonzo Ball, provides lyrical backing.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: LaMelo Ball becomes the first high school player to have his own sneaker. Introducing the MB1 by BBB: https://t.co/36cm4RSv2R pic.twitter.com/m6bdbJrWIZ — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) August 31, 2017

The MB1 announcement also coincides with the release of the Ball family’s new reality tv show. “Ball in the Family” will premier Sunday on Facebook.

But the MB1 could put LaMelo Ball in trouble with the NCAA, which has rules prohibiting players from signing individual endorsement deals.

Big Baller Brand announces high school junior LaMelo Ball will have his own shoe on the market. Could make him ineligible. pic.twitter.com/rjzjmxSYz1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 31, 2017

Big Baller Brand spokesman Alan Foster on if LaMelo shoe makes him ineligible: "We will leave that up to the NCAA." — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 31, 2017

Let’s hope this power move proves worth it for LaMelo Ball and his family business.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images