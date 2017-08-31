LaMelo Ball Reveals ‘MB1’ Sneaker, Is First High-School Player With Shoe Deal

LaMelo Ball will break ground, and perhaps rules, this coming school year.
The 16-year-old high-school basketball phenom and youngest of the three Ball brothers revealed his first signature sneaker Thursday. Sneaker manufacturer Big Baller Brand and Slam Magazine jointly announced the LaMelo Ball 1 or “MB1” on Twitter.
Here’s a closer look at the pricey MB1 sneaker.
In 2017 style, the Melo Ball 1 release included a hype video, for which LaMelo Ball’s older brother and Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard, Lonzo Ball, provides lyrical backing.
The MB1 announcement also coincides with the release of the Ball family’s new reality tv show. “Ball in the Family” will premier Sunday on Facebook.
But the MB1 could put LaMelo Ball in trouble with the NCAA, which has rules prohibiting players from signing individual endorsement deals.
Let’s hope this power move proves worth it for LaMelo Ball and his family business.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
