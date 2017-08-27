LeBron James Pays Respect To Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor After Megafight

If you were at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, you were on hand for one heck of a show.

The highly anticipated superfight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor more than lived up to the hype, as the two titans of combat sports battled in a thriller, which saw Mayweather extend his legendary career boxing record to 50-0 with a 10th-round TKO.

One of the noteworthy guests who attended the high-profile event was LeBron James. After the match, the Cleveland Cavaliers star gave Money a shoutout via Twitter to congratulate him on his illustrious body of work.

Congrats @FloydMayweather!!! 50-0 is unprecedented!!!! Was a treat and honor to witness history. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2017

But James also made sure to acknowledge McGregor, who surprised most with how well he fared as the considerable underdog. The Notorious showcased just how tough of a competitor he is, which James and many other members of the sports world admired.

S/O @TheNotoriousMMA!! Showed you're a champ and monster in your own right as well. Lot of respect! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2017

It’s safe to say both Mayweather and McGregor #StriveForGreatness, so it comes as no surprise that James is a huge fan of both.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images