LeBron James Pays Respect To Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor After Megafight

If you were at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, you were on hand for one heck of a show.
The highly anticipated superfight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor more than lived up to the hype, as the two titans of combat sports battled in a thriller, which saw Mayweather extend his legendary career boxing record to 50-0 with a 10th-round TKO.
One of the noteworthy guests who attended the high-profile event was LeBron James. After the match, the Cleveland Cavaliers star gave Money a shoutout via Twitter to congratulate him on his illustrious body of work.
But James also made sure to acknowledge McGregor, who surprised most with how well he fared as the considerable underdog. The Notorious showcased just how tough of a competitor he is, which James and many other members of the sports world admired.
It’s safe to say both Mayweather and McGregor #StriveForGreatness, so it comes as no surprise that James is a huge fan of both.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
