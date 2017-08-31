Le’Veon Bell Makes Contract Demands Abundantly Clear In New Rap Video

It’s no secret, Le’Veon Bell is not happy at all about his current contract situation with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bell has yet to join the Steelers this preseason as he continues a contract hold out. Pittsburgh was unable to strike a new deal with Bell this offseason, which led to the team putting the franchise tag on the star running back.

But the tag, which would pay Bell north of $12 million in the 2017 season, clearly isn’t enough for the 25-year-old. Bell took to Twitter on Thursday to share his desired salary, and the number is staggering.

Bell’s coveted $17 million per season would make him the highest-paid running back by a long shot. In fact, if Bell plays under the franchise tag this season, he’d still be the highest-paid RB by a considerable margin, as Jonathan Stewart and LeSean McCoy rank next at $8 million for the 2017 campaign.

It’s been reported that Bell expects to return to the team by the start of the regular season. But judging by the disgruntled star’s newest rap verse, it sounds like he and the team are at a stalemate in contract negotiations.

