Little Kid Bluntly Asks Brad Stevens Why Celtics Traded Isaiah Thomas

Even the youngest Green Teamers are wondering why Isaiah Thomas is leaving Boston.

Tuesday’s blockbuster trade that sent Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics has many fans scratching their heads. And during a recent appearance at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., Celtics coach Brad Stevens fielded a question on the trade, albeit from a surprising source.

Celtics fans, meet Shea, New England’s youngest — and bluntest — sports reporter:

Props to Shea for not beating around the bush.

Stevens’ response was predictably wishy-washy, but we’ll give him credit for trying. As for Shea, we fully expect him to be at the TD Garden when Thomas returns to Boston as a member of the Cavs on Jan. 3, 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images