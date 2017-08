Two of the Premier League’s most popular and talented teams square off Sunday when Liverpool hosts Arsenal at Anfield.

Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace in league play last weekend, while Arsenal suffered a disappointing loss to Stoke City. The Reds beat the Gunners twice in EPL action last season.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal online.

When: Sunday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com