Liverpool Vs. Arsenal: Reds Rout Gunners 4-0 In Convincing Anfield Win

Liverpool produced another scintillating attacking display to defeat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Four days removed from their dominant performance versus Hoffenheim, the Reds arguably were even more impressive against the Gunners as their irrepressible front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all got on the scoresheet.

Firmino’s header and an outstanding effort from Mane ensured they went in two goals to the good at the break, with Salah adding a breakaway third early in the second half before Daniel Sturridge came off the bench to nod in a fourth.

Seven points from their opening three Premier League games of the season mean Jürgen Klopp’s side heads into the international break second in the EPL table.

