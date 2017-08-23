Liverpool Vs. Hoffenheim Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online

Liverpool has reached its first moment of truth in the 2017-18 season.

The Reds will face Hoffenheim on Wednesday at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League playoffs. Liverpool enters the game with a 2-1 lead and will reach the hallowed ground that is the Champions League group stage by avoiding defeat in this second leg of the series.

In 14 home European games against German teams, Liverpool has won 11 and drawn three. Needless to say, history is on the Reds’ side as they aim to re-enter European soccer’s elite competition for the first time since 2014.

Will Hoffenheim become the first German team to win at Anfield in UEFA competition? #UCL pic.twitter.com/sMK7yZhnYk — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2017

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim online.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com