Malcolm Butler Offers Blunt Assessment Of Preseason Play: ‘Below My Standards’

FOXBORO, Mass. — A mid-August exhibition game isn’t exactly Super Bowl XLIX. But Malcolm Butler isn’t letting anything slide entering his fourth NFL season.

The New England Patriots cornerback admittedly has had a bumpy preseason; he allowed five catches on five targets for 71 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans in Week 2 and gave up another TD last Friday against the Detroit Lions.

Butler was asked Tuesday to give his own assessment of his preseason to date, and he didn’t mince words.

“Below my standards,” Butler said before the team’s practice at Gillette Stadium. “I’m better than that, and I will be better than that. No need to panic. That’s how I feel about it. So, that’s that.”

So, what areas does Butler feel he needs to improve in?

“All. All areas.”

Patriots fans shouldn’t be too concerned with Butler’s play to date. Preseason is the time for players to work off the rust and improve upon their weaknesses, and the 27-year-old did impact Friday’s game by forcing a fumble. After an offseason rife with contract and trade rumors, Butler still will be New England’s starting outside cornerback alongside newcomer Stephon Gilmore when Week 1 rolls around, and he’ll be expected to perform as such.

Of course, another season as a solidified starter is further reminder of how far Butler has come since being an undrafted rookie in 2014.

“Sometimes I look back on it — there’s things I’ve forgotten, because everything went so fast,” Butler said. “But I work hard for it, and it comes with the territory. I’ve just got to stay focused and keep improving.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images