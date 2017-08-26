Mayweather-McGregor Fight Tickets Pricier Than Every 2016-17 Title Game But One

It’s not exactly surprising that tickets to the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight Saturday night cost a pretty penny, but they’re some of the most expensive tickets of any major sporting event.

Vivid Seats compared the average ticket prices for the latest title games in 2016 and 2017, and only Super Bowl LI tickets were more expensive (shocker). The MayMac fight beat out the final games of the World Series and NBA Finals, as well as the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Here are all the average ticket prices:

Super Bowl LI: $4,256

Mayweather vs. McGregor: $3,364

2016 World Series Game 7: $1,890

2017 NBA Finals Game 5: $1,430

2017 College Football Playoff National Championship: $1,186

It’s worth noting that Game 7 of the World Series saw the Chicago Cubs end a 108-year championship drought, too.

As of Saturday afternoon, the cheapest ticket to the Mayweather-McGregor fight was going for $1,380 on Vivid Seats, and the most expensive ones cost a whopping $10,100 for ringside seats.

Yeah, we’re going to have to sit this one out.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images