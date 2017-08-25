Mayweather-McGregor Live Stream: Watch Official Weigh-In Online

We’re one day away from one of the most-hyped boxing matches in history, but you don’t have to wait that long to see Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in action.

Weigh-ins for the big fight are scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Friday, and there’s sure to be plenty of trash-talking going on. So even though it’s not the main event, it certainly should be entertaining.

You can watch the weigh-in for free in the video below:

