Mayweather Vs. McGregor Live Stream: Watch Final Press Conference Online

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will have one final meeting with the media before squaring off inside of a boxing ring Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The final Mayweather vs. McGregor press conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. The fighters, who were involved in a heated grand arrival Tuesday, likely will have plenty to say, just as they have throughout the entire buildup to their much-anticipated superfight.

You can watch the press conference, taking place at the KÀ Theatre at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, in the player below. The stream will go live at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images