Mayweather Vs. McGregor Purse: How Much Each Fighter Earned From Bout

Floyd Mayweather vanquished Conor McGregor via technical knockout on Saturday night. But let’s be honest: Both fighters left T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as winners.

That’s because the still-undefeated boxer and the UFC star earned lucrative paydays thanks to what was one of the biggest pay-per-view events of all time. Just how much cash did each fighter take home? With the Saturday’s superfight in the books, at least one sum is confirmed: Mayweather took home a disclosed purse of $100 million, while McGregor netted a purse of $30 million, per ESPN.com’s Dan Rafael.

Of course, both fighters’ net earnings could wind up being much higher, as the total PPV revenue still is being calculated. Mayweather could walk away with an excess of $200 million, while McGregor’s total could exceed $100 million, according to Rafael.

Mayweather is used to this kind of payday, as he also earned a guaranteed $100 million for his 2015 bout against Manny Pacquiao. These are uncharted waters for McGregor, though; the UFC superstar’s $30 million guaranteed is nearly 10 times what he earned for defeating Eddie Alvarez in UFC 205.

Here are the disclosed payouts for all four fights on Saturday night’s main card:

Junior middleweight

Floyd Mayweather: $100 million

Conor McGregor: $30 million

Junior lightweight

Gervonta Davis: $600,000

Francisco Fonseca: $35,000

Light heavyweight

Badou Jack: $750,000

Nathan Cleverly: $100,000

Cruiserweight

Andrew Tabiti: $100,000

Steve Cunningham: $100,000

