Merriam-Webster Takes Twitter Shot At Teams That Lost To Patriots

If you’re having a bad day, you can at least take solace in the fact that you didn’t get burned on Twitter by a dictionary.

The Indianapolis Colts sent out a seemingly innocuous tweet Monday, but it instead started a debate about which team created a hashtag using a pretty common word first. The Tennessee Titans apparently took issue with Indy’s #ColtsForged slogan, and naturally, it also set off the Minnesota Vikings, as the three teams bickered about who first came up with such an original saying.

The Colts shot back with what seemed to be the final word, as they pointed out that “forge” is, in fact, a pretty common word.

We can circle dates too. pic.twitter.com/H1r14jgsOm — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 29, 2017

However, they tagged Merriam-Webster in their tweet, which proved to be the wrong move.

Now, teams. There's no reason you can't ALL 'forge ahead,' much like you copied each other when you lost to the Patriots. https://t.co/s6ljyu0y6V — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 30, 2017

With Tom Brady starting, the Colts, Titans and Vikings have a collective 5-19 record against the New England Patriots, with a 1-5 record in the postseason. The Colts have the best record of the three at 4-10 and won the lone playoff game.

So if you’re going to get into a war of words, it’s probably not the best idea to involve the dictionary.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images