Michael Phelps, Nicole Johnson Announce They’re Expecting Their Second Child

The Phelps family is about to grow once again.
Decorated Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole are expecting their second child, the 28-time Olympic medalist announced Tuesday on Instagram.
As you can see from the photo, it will be the couple’s second child. Boomer Phelps was born in 2016.
It’s been a pretty eventful summer for Phelps. In addition to ongoing charity work, the most decorated of Olympian of all time also “raced” a shark as part of “Shark Week” on Discovery Channel. Let’s hope the reaction to the newest member of the family, however, goes a little better than the reaction to the shark thing.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images
