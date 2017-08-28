MLB Rumors: Giants Have Shown ‘Strongest Interest’ In Giancarlo Stanton Trade

Giancarlo Stanton is having one of the best MLB seasons in recent memory.

The Miami Marlins superstar outfielder has hit 50 home runs and we haven’t even made it to September. Stanton is just 27 years old and in the prime of his career. So, it makes sense that teams are interested in trading for him.

USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale reported Monday, citing a a high-ranking Marlins’ executive, that the San Francisco Giants have expressed “the strongest interest.” He also lists the St. Louis Cardinals as a team with interest.

The Giants know what having a historic home run hitter is all about — they enjoyed the excitement of Barry Bonds’ record-breaking 2001 season. The Giants, however, have won three World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014 since Bonds retired.

But the 2017 campaign has been a disaster for San Francisco. The Giants have 80 losses through Sunday, the second-most in the majors, and they won’t be returning to the postseason.

Adding a player of Stanton’s caliber would greatly improve the Giants’ lineup, one that ranks 14th out of 15 National League teams in runs and 15th in home runs.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images