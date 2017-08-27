MLB Rumors: Marlins ‘Passively Listening’ To Giancarlo Stanton Trade Calls

If you’re a Major League Baseball team, there’s no question you would like to have Giancarlo Stanton on your ball club.

The Miami Marlins slugger is amid a breakout season, as he entered Saturday with an MLB-leading 49 home runs to go along with 105 RBI, good for second in the major leagues.

As a result, several teams reportedly have called the Marlins about a possible trade for Stanton, but according to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, dealing the 27-year-old is not a priority for Miami.

“There definitely is a trade market for him, but nothing is going to happen this season,” Rosenthal said. “The Marlins actually have been getting calls on Stanton, with teams offering combinations of prospects, major leaguers and financial relief. But the Marlins only have been passively listening. They’re not making counter offers, they’re not being aggressive on this at all.”

Stanton is three years into the massive 13-year, $325 million contract extension he signed with the Marlins in November of 2014. Taking on that contract would be a huge undertaking for an inquiring club, but if Stanton’s offensive onslaught continues, it might make a team more inclined to do so.

“Stanton has 10 years and $295 million coming after this season, but if he keeps going the way he is, teams are going to be more willing to take on a larger percentage of that contract,” Rosenthal said.

So it sounds like Stanton will be in Miami through at least the 2017 campaign, but don’t be surprised if the MLB hot stove really heats up next season.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images