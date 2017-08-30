NBA Rumors: Bucks Offering Malcolm Brogdon For Kyrie Irving If Cavs Void Trade

If the Cleveland Cavaliers eventually void their trade with the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks appear ready to pounce.

Last week’s blockbuster deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics and Isaiah Thomas to the Cavs currently is in flux, thanks to Thomas’ hip injury. While the Cavs could ask the Celtics for more assets to complete the deal, the possibility remains that Cleveland could nix the deal entirely. And, should that happen, the Bucks have a substantial offer in place to acquire Irving, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported Wednesday.

“The Milwaukee Bucks lurk on the fringes of the Irving bidding with an offer centered around Malcolm Brogdon, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, and Khris Middleton, sources say,” Lowe wrote. “The Bucks have not yet put a first-round pick on the table, sources say, but the bet here is that they would to get the deal done — or if Irving showed any interest in staying in Milwaukee long-term.

“A pick from the Bucks, an almost certain playoff team in the junior varsity conference, carries no blue-chip equity.”

Now, as Lowe mentioned, any pick the Bucks offer likely would pale in comparison to the 2018 first-round Brooklyn Nets pick that the Cavs acquired from the Celtics.

Still, a case could be made that given Thomas’ age (28) and injury situation going forward, bringing Brogdon and Middleton in the fold could be a better deal for Cleveland.

Of course, if you ask Thomas, his hip will fully recover, and he eventually will return “as the same player.”

