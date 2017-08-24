NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Trade Talks With Rockets Are ‘Dormant’

If you were to guess an NBA superstar that was going to be traded this offseason, it probably would have been Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony has expressed frustration with the New York Knicks, who underwent a rather tumultuous season in the 2016-17 campaign. But despite all the chatter, Anthony remains in New York, while other stars like Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas and Paul George surprisingly were dealt.

The Houston Rockets reportedly have had interest in the 10-time All-Star throughout the summer. The star forward would be a nice addition to a team that features James Harden and Chris Paul, and Houston reportedly is Anthony’s preferred destination.

The Rockets still appear to have interest in bringing on Anthony, but their reported inability to get another team in on the potential deal allegedly is stalling trade talks.

“Carmelo Anthony right now, those talks have been fairly dormant between Houston and New York,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday. “They’ve tried to find third, fourth teams — the Rockets have — to help facilitate a deal with Carmelo Anthony. They haven’t been able to do that. And both sides are prepared for the fact that Melo may have to go to camp with the Knicks.”

Wojnarowski’s report comes just two weeks after he reported that the Knicks and Rockets had “re-engaged” on Anthony trade talks, so it’s somewhat surprising that the conversations have become stagnant. But if the latest report is, in fact, true, we have a feeling Anthony won’t be a happy camper if he has to show up to Knicks training camp.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images