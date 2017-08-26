NBA Rumors: Cavs, Celtics Discuss Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas Trade Amid Injury Concerns

The Cleveland Cavaliers might be able to sweeten the haul they got from the Boston Celtics in exchange for star point guard Kyrie Irving.

It was revealed Friday that the trade — which sent Irving to Boston and Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick to Cleveland — could be voided because the Cavs became concerned over Thomas’ hip injury after his physical Friday. And ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, citing NBA sources, reported Saturday that the two teams will discuss the matter over the phone.

Cleveland has to approve the trade by Thursday, and Wojnarowski’s sources said it’s possible the team could ask for more compensation before that happens. The Cavs and Celtics could extend that deadline if they mutually agreed to.

It’s an interesting development considering Thomas’ hip injury wasn’t exactly a secret. In fact, it held him out of Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Celtics’ Eastern Conference finals matchup against Cleveland last season. Doctors in Boston told Thomas in July that he wouldn’t need surgery, and Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters Monday — only one day before the trade — that Thomas still was rehabbing and would need another scan in September.

But even though it appears the Celtics were upfront about the whole situation, the Cavs still have the upper hand.

Regardless, it appears the most likely outcome would be the Celtics forking over another pick, if anything. It’s hard to believe the trade would be voided considering Irving badly wanted out of Cleveland and Thomas reportedly was “emotionally wounded” by the trade.

Then again, stranger things have happened.

