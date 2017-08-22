NBA Rumors: Cavs, Celtics Talking Kyrie Irving-For-Isaiah Thomas Trade

UPDATE: The Cleveland Cavaliers indeed traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night for a package of players, including Isaiah Thomas, and a draft pick.

ORIGINAL STORY: Kyrie Irving has been the center of NBA rumors for the past month, and now it appears one team has emerged as the front-runner to acquire the star point guard. And that team certainly will surprise you.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics currently are “engaged” in trade talks centering around Irving and Isaiah Thomas, The Vertical’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing league sources.

Cleveland and Boston engaged in active trade discussions centered on Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2017

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski cited sources in reporting that the talks are “serious.”

Cleveland and Boston have moved into serious talks on a trade centered on All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2017

Irving reportedly requested a trade a month ago because of an ongoing feud with LeBron James and a desire to be the focal point of a franchise.

The Cavs reportedly have been demanding a lot in trade talks, and while Thomas is a solid player, any deal for Irving almost certainly would include either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, as well as the 2018 Brooklyn Nets first-round pick.

Boston would be wise to deal Thomas, who will be a free agent after the 2017-18 NBA season and is dealing with an injured hip, for Irving, who is under control for two more years and has a player option for the 2019-20 season.

