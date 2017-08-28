NBA Rumors: Cavs Haven’t Asked Celtics For More Assets In Kyrie Irving Trade

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are in an apparent stalemate over the Kyrie Irving trade, and it might not end any time soon.

A report surfaced recently that the Cavs are expected to reach out to the Celtics requesting further compensation in an agreed-upon trade involving Irving and C’s point guard Isaiah Thomas. But it appears that request still hasn’t happened, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.

Per a source, as of yesterday afternoon the Cavs had made no request to Boston for more on Kyrie-IT trade — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) August 28, 2017

Boston agreed to send Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Thomas. But the Cavs apparently balked amid concerns about Thomas’ injured hip and reportedly are trying to get more assets from the Celtics due to Thomas’ health status. Cleveland might even try to target Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The C’s, meanwhile, reportedly are standing their ground and will try to avoid adding any extra parts to the deal. That the Cavs still haven’t contacted Boston requesting more assets suggests they likely are well aware of this fact, and in turn are playing their cards close to the vest. In short: It could be some time before this issue is resolved.

