NBA Rumors: Cavs Plan to Seek More Compensation From Celtics In Kyrie Irving Trade

Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury has created a bit of controversy after he was traded by the Boston Celtics, along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for superstar point guard Kyrie Irving on Tuesday.

The former Celtics guard had a physical Friday, at which point the Cavs reportedly were weighing their options in completing the trade with Boston. Trades can be vetoed if physicals are failed.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN provided another update on the situation Saturday night.

Story posting soon on ESPN: After Thomas physical, Cavs planning to seek further compensation before finalizing Irving trade to Boston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

Woj also reported Saturday that the C’s and Cavs were going to discuss the situation over the phone. The Cavs have until Thursday to complete all the necessary physicals and finalize the trade, although the deadline can be extended if each team agrees to it.

Adding a draft pick makes sense for both teams. The Celtics have plenty of first- and second-round picks to offer the Cavs in order to finalize the deal.

Thomas suffered a right hip injury last season, and it became a real issue during the Celtics’ Eastern Conference finals series against the Cavs. The injury forced Thomas to miss the last three games of the five-game series, which Cleveland won 4-1.

