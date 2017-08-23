NBA Rumors: Cavs Tried Kyrie Irving-Klay Thompson Swap Before Celtics Deal

Before trading Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly had another deal in mind.

Prior to pulling the trigger on the megadeal, which brought Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft to Cleveland, the Cavs tried trading Irving to the Golden State Warriors for Klay Thompson, according to The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears, via Bleacher Report. The Warriors weren’t interested in trading their sharpshooting guard, though.

Although Cleveland seemingly preferred acquiring Thompson, it’s hard to argue with the package they got from Boston. Given the immediate impacts that Thomas and Crowder should provide, along with the potential long-term benefits of Zizic and the Nets pick, the case can be made that Cleveland ultimately won the trade.

Still, considering who they didn’t have to give up, the Celtics also could be considered winners in this shocking blockbuster.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images