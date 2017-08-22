NBA Rumors: Celtics, Cavs ‘Nearing’ Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas Trade

UPDATE (11:24 p.m.): The Cleveland Cavaliers indeed traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night for a package of players, including Isaiah Thomas, and a draft pick.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Celtics and Cavaliers are fierce NBA rivals, but Boston also has the ability to offer Cleveland the most in any potential trade involving superstar point guard Kyrie Irving.

Therefore, it’s in the best interest of the Cavs to listen to whatever the Celtics might offer for Irving, and according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, the teams are in active trade talks on Irving on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi reported shortly after Charania that the C’s and Cavs actually are “nearing a deal” involving Irving.

Cleveland and Boston have moved into serious talks on a trade centered on All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2017

Boston center Ante Zizic also expected to be part of a potential Cleveland deal for Kyrie Irving, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2017

This would be a great package for the Celtics. Not having to give up recent No. 3 overall draft picks Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown would be a huge win for Boston, and allow the team to maintain its long-term flexibility and competitiveness.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images