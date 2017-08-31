NBA Rumors: Celtics, Cavs Reach Agreement On Kyrie Irving Trade

One of the arduous NBA trades in recent memory reportedly has been completed.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers finally have agreed on the blockbuster trade that will send Kyrie Irving to the C’s.

Cleveland, Boston have reached an agreement, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2017

Boston and Cleveland agreed to the trade last Tuesday, but uncertainty surrounding Isaiah Thomas’ nagging hip injury put the deal on hold. While the Cavaliers allegedly were pursuing Boston’s top assets during the 10-day grace period, Wojnarowski reports that a less-valuable chip is what got the deal done.

Boston will send its 2020 second-round pick via Miami to Cavaliers to complete the trade, league sources said. Boston would budge no more. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2017

In fact, the Cavaliers reportedly still were gunning for a top pick from the Celtics hours before the deadline.

Story posting soon w/ @McTen: Within hours of 10 AM deadline, Cleveland still pursuing 1st-round pick to complete Irving/IT trade w/ Boston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2017

So don’t worry, Celtics fans. It looks like Irving is coming to Boston after all.

