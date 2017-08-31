NBA Rumors: Celtics, Cavs Reach Agreement On Kyrie Irving Trade

One of the arduous NBA trades in recent memory reportedly has been completed.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers finally have agreed on the blockbuster trade that will send Kyrie Irving to the C’s.
Boston and Cleveland agreed to the trade last Tuesday, but uncertainty surrounding Isaiah Thomas’ nagging hip injury put the deal on hold. While the Cavaliers allegedly were pursuing Boston’s top assets during the 10-day grace period, Wojnarowski reports that a less-valuable chip is what got the deal done.
In fact, the Cavaliers reportedly still were gunning for a top pick from the Celtics hours before the deadline.
So don’t worry, Celtics fans. It looks like Irving is coming to Boston after all.
Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP