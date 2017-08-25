NBA Rumors: Celtics, Center Andrew Bogut Have Had ‘Preliminary Contact’

Kyrie Irving brings many things to the Boston Celtics, but rebounding isn’t one of them.

Despite Tuesday’s megatrade that landed Irving in Boston and sent Isaiah Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics still have a few glaring holes on their roster, including a serious need for capable rebounders. Well, help could be on the way in the form of another former Cav: free agent center Andrew Bogut, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported Friday.

“The Celtics this week have been in contact with representatives of several free agents,” Himmelsbach wrote. “According to another league source, that group includes center Andrew Bogut, who considered signing with Boston last February before ultimately agreeing to a deal with the Cavaliers.”

According to a league source, center Andrew Bogut's camp had preliminary contact with the Cs this week: https://t.co/4KklNVHE9R — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) August 25, 2017

Now, if you don’t remember seeing Bogut in a Cavs uniform, it’s because he actually broke his leg in his debut with the team. That, along with his extensive history with injuries, definitely raises some red flags, though the Aussie reportedly has been rehabbing throughout the summer.

If Bogut does come to the Celtics, he certainly won’t be paid like the former No. 1 overall pick that he is. The Celtics are over the salary cap, which means they only can offer a max of $2.3 million to players with more than 10 years of NBA experience, which Bogut has.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images