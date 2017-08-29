NBA Rumors: Celtics Don’t Have Contingency Plan For Kyrie Irving Trade

For now, Kyrie Irving is a member of the Boston Celtics, and Isaiah Thomas plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But that soon could change. And if it does, the Celtics reportedly don’t have a contingency plan.

Last week’s blockbuster deal that sent Irving to the Celts and Thomas to the Cavs currently is in flux, thanks to Thomas’ iffy hip. The Cavs could ask for further compensation or even void the deal, and they reportedly need to decide by Wednesday. And, should the Cavs ultimately decide to nix the trade, surely the Celtics aren’t comfortable with bringing Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic back into the fold, right?

“The Celtics are said to have no contingency plan in place — due to the lack of contact — and no plan to either include another asset to make the trade go through or to draw a line and refuse further compensation,” the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy reported Tuesday.

Well, that certainly isn’t good news for Green Teamers.

But the Celtics aren’t just sitting back, putting their feet up and taking the world as it comes. As one might expect, the team is quite unhappy with what’s developed since the trade went down.

(Now, if you look at the players involved, you’d hardly notice the biggest deal of the NBA offseason is in doubt.)

But expressing displeasure might not be enough for the Celtics here. Fair or unfair, the team might have to get to work if it wants to avoid one of the most awkward — and potentially disastrous — situations in recent NBA history.

