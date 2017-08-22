NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade Likely To Join LeBron James, Cavs This Season

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade won two titles together while with the Miami Heat, and now it appears the two friends could join forces yet again.

Wade and the Chicago Bulls reportedly are expected to reach a buyout relatively soon, and the 35-year-old’s next destination could be the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon reported Tuesday, citing sources, that when Wade becomes a free agent, he is likely to pursue a title with the Cavs.

“As of right now, people close to (LeBron) James are fairly confident that, at some point this year, Dwyane Wade is going to end up on the Cavs,” Vardon said.

It long has been rumored that Wade eventually would rejoin James at some point in his career, and now it appears the only question is at what point they will suit up together during the 2017-18 NBA season.

But while the Bulls and Wade might be discussing a buyout, it would behoove Chicago to hold onto Wade until the NBA trade deadline, as his expiring contract could be a useful trade chip. If the Bulls were to buy out the electric guard soon, they would be heaping a lot of dead money on their books with nothing to show for it.

Wade, while not the superstar he once was, certainly could be a valuable piece for Cleveland off the bench, as the Cavs were woefully outclassed by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals when their starters went to the bench.

And if James and Wade don’t link up this season, there’s always next offseason, when both stars are expected to be free agents.

