NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving ‘Thrilled’ By Celtics Trade; C’s Believe He’ll Re-Sign

Kyrie Irving reportedly has wanted a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers since June, and it sounds like he’s very excited to be joining the Boston Celtics after a blockbuster deal Tuesday night.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted some info on the trade, including the Celtics believing Irving eventually will sign an extension to remain in Boston long term.

Irving thrilled w/ joining Celtics and they'll have great chance to eventually re-sign him. Boston made deal with strong belief he'll stay. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 23, 2017

Irving is signed for two more seasons with a player option for the 2019-20 campaign. So, he’ll be in Boston for at least two years, but Woj makes it sound like an extension certainly is possible at some point.

Thomas can become a free agent after next season, and the Celtics might have been hesitant to give him a supermax contract with him coming off a serious hip injury at age 28.

Former Cavs general manager David Griffin recently implied on ESPN show “The Jump” that the Celtics were one of Irving’s preferred trade destinations, and he cited Celtics coach Brad Stevens as one reason why.

Stevens now has a ton of talent at his disposal, which should make Celtics fans very excited about the upcoming season.

