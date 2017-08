The Boston Bruins have one more big task left for the summer: re-sign star forward David Pastrnak.

The young right winger is a restricted free agent, and B’s president Cam Neely provided an update on the situation Thursday at the Bruins Fan Fest tour in Providence, RI.

Find out what Neely said in the “NESN Live” video above, presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images