NESN Soccer Show: Champions League Draw, Groups Predictions, Best Matchups

The UEFA Champions League represents the pinnacle of club soccer.

European soccer’s elite competition took shape this week following the final round of qualifying playoff series and the Champions League draw. Soccer fans now can start visualizing this season’s thrills and plotting the road toward the final, which will take place May 18 in Kiev, Ukraine.

But the Champions League group stage comes first, and it includes the biggest teams, brightest stars and some of the most enticing matchups.

NESN.com’s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard and Marc DiBenedetto provide an in-depth reaction to the Champions League draw, making predictions about which teams will advance from each group to the knockout stage, assessing Premier League teams’ chances and highlighting the tournament’s can’t-miss games.

Watch our Champions League draw reaction episode of the “NESN Soccer Show” in the above video.

