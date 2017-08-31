NFC Predictions: Division Winners, Wild-Card Picks For 2017 NFL Season

There’s no shortage of elite quarterbacks in the NFC, which means there’s no shortage of Super Bowl contenders entering the 2017 season.

The Atlanta Falcons are hoping to overcome the dreaded Super Bowl hangover, but the team they beat in the NFC Championship Game — the Green Bay Packers — reloaded in the offseason and wants some revenge. The Seattle Seahawks remain a formidable foe, and what can we expect from the Dallas Cowboys?

NESN.com’s Mike Cole tackled all of those storylines and gave his NFC divisional predictions on this week’s edition of “The Hurry-Up,” presented by MyBookie.ag.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/Appleton Post Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK Images