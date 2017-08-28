NFL Moving Cowboys, Texans Preseason Game Due To Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey has caused massive flooding to the Houston area and it will cause the NFL to move Thursday’s preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys from NRG Stadium to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The NFL announced the move Monday, citing “the severe weather conditions in Houston due to Hurricane Harvey.”

“Due to public safety concerns resulting from the ongoing weather emergency related to Hurricane Harvey, Thursday’s Dallas Cowboys-Houston Texans game originally scheduled to be played in Houston at 7 p.m. CT has been relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington,” the league said in a statement. “Kickoff on Thursday will remain at 7 p.m. CT. Details on tickets, parking and other game day logistics will be announced later this week.”

The Texans arrived in Dallas on Sunday and practiced at the Cowboys’ facility Monday.

Star defensive end J.J. Watt hopes that Thursday’s game will be used as a fundraiser to help support relief efforts, and he launched a fundraiser of his own Sunday that already has raised $793,725.

