NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Could Miss Giants’ Season Opener Vs. Cowboys

The NFL regular season hasn’t even kicked off, but we might have already seen our first big injury of the campaign.

New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. exited his team’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday after he was hit low by Briean Boddy-Calhoun. While X-Rays were negative, and Beckham claimed the sprained left ankle wasn’t serious, it appears that he could end up missing some time.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano reported Wednesday, citing league sources, that the sprained ankle could cause Beckham to miss the Giants’ regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 10 and maybe more.

Beckham is the most important piece of New York’s offense, as he accounted for 34 percent of the team’s receiving yards last season. The Giants have a shoddy offensive line and a poor running game, so if Beckham does miss a week or more, it could put them in an early hole in the NFC East.

