NFL Rumors: Johnny Manziel Works Out With CFL’s Tiger-Cats, Who Have Interest In QB

Johnny Manziel hasn’t had any luck finding a job in the United States, and he could be headed north.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and former Cleveland Browns quarterback was one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory, as he played just 15 games over two years in the NFL and was released after the 2015 season. But he might be getting a second chance after working out for the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week, TSN reported Wednesday.

TSN reported the team saw “too many red flags,” but ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio heard very differently.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Tiger-Cats remain extremely interested in Manziel, and the team could still sign him,” Florio wrote Wednesday. “There’s much more to the story, which may or may not come out. For now, the fact is that the Tiger-Cats have a very positive attitude toward Manziel, and new coach June Jones and others in the organization feel very strongly about signing him to a contract.”

The Ticats already dealt with a controversy this week when they hired and fired former Baylor coach Art Briles, who was let go by the university after rampant sexual assault allegations against the football team, in the span of a few hours Monday. Should they sign Manziel, they might see a similar reaction from fans and media.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images