NFL Rumors: League Investigating Jarvis Landry’s Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

It appears the NFL is taking its domestic violence policy more seriously now, and Jarvis Landry reportedly is the latest subject of an investigation.

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase acknowledged at the beginning of August that the NFL was looking into domestic battery claims against his wide receiver, but the mother of Landry’s child, Estrella Cerqueira, said in a statement that Landry never harmed her. It was unclear what came of the investigation after that, but 940 WINZ radio host Andy Slater reported Wednesday that it’s very much alive.

Here’s what Slater had to say on his website, SlaterScoops.com.

An NFL spokesman confirmed that Landry is being looked at under the league’s personal conduct policy. That’s the same policy under which Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended for 6 games back on Aug. 11. Elliott is currently appealing.

“The matter remains under review,” the NFL spokesman said of Landry.

According to sources, the league is in possession of video from the alleged incident.

If there is video, it likely would be hard for Landry to argue, as we all saw what happened with former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice once security footage of him knocking out his then-fiancée was released.

There also have been trade rumors surrounding Landry — Gase has refuted them — so perhaps the 24-year-old’s days in Miami are numbered.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images