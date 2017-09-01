NFL Rumors: Texans Star DeAndre Hopkins Signing Record Contract

DeAndre Hopkins soon will sign a record-breaking contract for an NFL wide receiver.

The Houston Texans star’s new deal will be worth $81 million over five seasons, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The most notable figure, however, is the guaranteed money.

Texans signing WR DeAndre Hopkins to a 5-year contract extension, per sources. Will include largest guarantee for any WR in NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2017

DeAndre Hopkins' new deal with Houston: 5 years, $81 million, including $49 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2017

Hopkins had a disappointing 2016 season, but a lot of that can be blamed on Houston’s lackluster quarterback play throughout the campaign.

The 25-year-old wideout hauled in 78 receptions for 954 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Hopkins has tallied 317 receptions for 4,487 yards and 23 touchdowns in four pro seasons. He’s also never missed a game since being selected by the Texans in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images