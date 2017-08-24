NFL Show And Tell: Predicting First Head Coach Fired During 2017 Season

Being an NFL head coach is difficult, but let’s face it: Some are better at it than others. So, in that sense, it’s no different than any other job in America, except that it’s a much more volatile occupation.

Every season, certain coaches end up on the hot seat, either because of losing or because of some other issues that are bringing down an organization. The 2017 NFL campaign likely will be no different, and NESN.com’s Ricky Doyle believes he knows which head coach will be the first to get fired.

In the season premiere of “The Hurry-Up,” presented by MyBookie.AG, Doyle used the weekly “Show and Tell” segment to identify one man whose job could be in jeopardy if his team starts slow. Then, Doyle broke down why the Indianapolis Colts will stink despite their defensive changes and why it might be time for the Jacksonville Jaguars to call free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images