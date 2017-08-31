Ohio State Vs. Indiana Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

No. 2-ranked Ohio State opens what it hopes will be an undefeated 2017 college football season when it travels to play Indiana on Thursday night.
The Buckeyes are among the top national title contenders under head coach Urban Meyer, but the Hoosiers have played their Big Ten rivals tough in recent seasons.
Here’s how to watch Ohio State vs. Indiana online.
When: Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Greg Bartram/USA TODAY Sports Images
