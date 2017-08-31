College Football

Oklahoma State Vs. Tulsa Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

by on Thu, Aug 31, 2017 at 5:02PM
Two Oklahoma schools will meet Thursday night in Stillwater when No. 10 Oklahoma State hosts Tulsa to kick off the first full week of the 2017 college football season.

The Cowboys enter the new campaign with high expectations. Many experts are picking them to win the Big 12 championship and potentially secure a berth in the College Football Playoff.

In the meantime, we should expect a high-scoring, exciting game. Here’s how to watch Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa online.

When: Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

