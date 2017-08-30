Olympic Legend Michael Phelps Reportedly Contemplated Suicide After DUI

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, has a dark side. And it almost got the beset of him.

Back in 2014, Phelps made headlines when he got arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) for a second time. Afterward, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist apparently became so “despondent and adrift” that he contemplated suicide, USA TODAY reported Wednesday.

“I didn’t want to be alive,” Phelps USA TODAY. “I didn’t want to see anyone else. I didn’t want to see another day.”

Back then, Phelps reportedly suffered from ongoing “depression spells.” And, in some respects, his problems were connected to the very thing that brought him fame and fortune: the swimming pool.

“You’re at the highest level of sport you can possibly get,” Phelps said. “Then you’ll want to do something new, something crazy. That high to low can put you in a dark spot.”

But thanks to what he describes as a “life-saving support group,” Phelps got the help he needed, and now he wants to help others suffering from similar issues.

“Once I started talking about my struggles outside the pool, the healthier I felt,” Phelps said. “Now I have kids and adults come up to me and say they were able to open up because I was open about my life.”

While depression oftentimes is something people carry for the rest of their lives, Phelps now appears to be in a better place. He and his wife, Nicole Johnson, announced Tuesday that they’re expecting their second child.

